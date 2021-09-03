Karnataka to see low-key Dasara celebrations this year too as fear of third Covid-19 wave looms large

Mindful of a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Friday decided to keep Dasara festivities minimal like it was last year.

Festivities and cultural events will be restricted to the famous Amba Vilas Palace and Chamundeshwari Temple alone, and the renowned Jamboo Savari will also take place inside the Mysuru Palace premises.

“The Dasara festival, which is the Nada Habba, will be celebrated in a traditional, but simple manner just like last year,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said after chairing a high-level committee meeting where the decision was made.

The Dasara festival will be flagged off on October 7 from the Chamundi Hills. Last year, the government chose five corona warriors to inaugurate the festival. “We have authorised the CM to choose who should inaugurate the festival this time,” Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar, who is in charge of Covid-19 affairs in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts said.

On October 15, the Jamboo Savari will take place at 2.45 pm, he said.

“Last year, 150 people were permitted for the inaugural, 50 people for cultural activities and 300 people for the Jamboo Savari. We asked the CM to double this. But, experts have warned of a third wave of Covid-19 in September-October. So, after September 20, depending on the situation, a decision will be taken. If cases go up, then last year’s restrictions on the number of people will continue,” Somashekhar said.

Crowd-pullers such as Yuva Dasara, torchlight parade, Dasara film festival, wrestling contest, Food Mela, exhibition and others will not be held this time as well.

The committee also decided to clear bill arrears of Rs 8.09 crore from the 2019 Dasara festivities. This time, the government will grant Rs 6 crore for the festival.

Elected representatives who attended the meeting asked the government to do something for traders, hotels and rickshaw drivers whose business is hit because of the muted Dasara celebration. “In the Mysuru town, economic activities took place in a big way during Dasara. However, this is not the case since the last two years. We have noted their plight and we’re thinking of what to do,” Bommai said.

Lawmakers also urged the government to address losses faced by the tourism sector due to Covid-19. “They say tourism development is equally important. They want a Mysuru-Hassan-Chamarajanagar tourism circuit. Our government is thinking on these lines,” Bommai said, adding that he would discuss this with officials.