Karnataka to seek ICMR nod for lung biopsy of COVID-19 victims

In a bid to provide critical patients with more effective care and bring down mortality rates, Karnataka is seeking Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) permission to conduct lung biopsies of COVID-19 victims.

“We will be applying to ICMR to seek permission to lung biopsies and clinical autopsies on those who have died due to COVID-19. This will help in providing critical patients with more effective care and bring down mortality rates,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, in a statement.

In the event of a surge in cases, post-lockdown, the state is planning to involve private medical colleges and private institutions to handle cases and will provide doctors with a checklist to follow regarding COVID-19 treatment.

Pulse oximetry

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “Our team of expert doctors has recommended the use of pulse oximeters for all patients, and the necessity of routing all patients through the Critical Care Support Team (CCST). They have also suggested that people with lung issues should be tested for COVID-19.”

In order to reduce the burden on government hospitals, tests can be taken from private hospitals as well. The CCST expert panel will conduct a training session with the team of experts in districts to discuss patient management. The health department has advised districts to procure two or three high flow nasal cannula systems for patients and suggested non-invasive ventilation for patients as well.

“We have instructed all district health officers to nominate nodal and sub-nodal officers to monitor and collect details of ICU patients, patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and the critically ill on a day-to-day basis. We have also made necessary arrangements for the CCST to conduct training for COVID-19 teams in designated hospitals on current treatment protocols. We have also formed district committees to streamline their interactions with the CCST for better patient care,” said Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar.

Bhaskar chaired a high-level meeting with officials from the health department to assess the functioning of tele-ICU unit, CSST and discuss steps to reduce the mortality rate in the state.