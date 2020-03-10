Karnataka to stop registering BS IV vehicles after March 31

Karnataka will stop registering new Bharat Stage IV vehicles starting April 1 with officials trying to ensure that the one-month window for newly purchased vehicles will end on March 31.

Transport Commissioner N Shivakumar said all regional transport offices have been communicated about the rule that has to be followed as per the directions of the

Supreme Court.

“Except tractors and construction equipment vehicles, purchasers of all BS IV vehicles which have already obtained temporary registration certificates must register them on or before March 31,” he said.

The commissioner noted that no extension would be provided to those buying vehicles in the last-minute rush.

“The court’s orders are very clear. Vehicle manufacturing companies were informed about it two years ago. So, there is no possibility for extensions,” he said.

Asked whether there will be extensions to those buying vehicles in the few days to avail of discounts, Additional Commissioner G Jnanendra said no such provision

would be made.

“Though temporary registration of vehicle on Vahan 4 portal provides 30 days for the formal registration at the RTO, it will not apply to those buying BS IV vehicles. In addition, we have come across many cases where people buy vehicles and do not register it to evade tax,” he said.

In March 2017, automakers had offered steep discount to clear stock of BS III vehicles ahead of the ban on their sale before switching to BS IV. The transition from BS IV to BS VI is likely to see similar offers in the market.

RTO officials said they were reaching out to purchasers and dealers to inform them about the deadline and urged them to register vehicles at the earliest instead of waiting till the last moment when the rush will lead to unnecessary problems.

Officials had recently seized several vehicles that were run with fake registration numbers. In one incident, RTO inspectors seized a Mercedes Benz car, estimated to cost about Rs 70 lakh. The owner drove the vehicle for the last seven years without registration.

Officials said such incidents will be difficult to detect in rural areas, where the BS IV vehicles may be sold after the deadline. “We are trying to create awareness among the public about the seriousness of the issue,” an official said.