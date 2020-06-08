Karnataka to test pregnant women from COVID-19 containment zones two weeks before due date

Revising its testing protocol, Karnataka will test all pregnant women from containment zones and buffer zones two weeks before their due date.

The new criteria for testing released on Monday also states that those who have undertaken international travel in the past two weeks, if asymptomatic, will be tested once between 5th and 7th day of arrival. As far as contacts of confirmed cases go, primary contacts if symptomatic will be tested immediately. If asymptomatic, they will be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact.

Secondary contacts will be tested only if symptomatic. All SARI and ILI patients will be tested. All healthcare workers and frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19 will be tested immediately.