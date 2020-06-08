Pregnant women to be tested two weeks before due date

Karnataka to test pregnant women from COVID-19 containment zones two weeks before due date

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 08 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 23:05 ist
Representative image (iStock)

Revising its testing protocol, Karnataka will test all pregnant women from containment zones and buffer zones two weeks before their due date.

The new criteria for testing released on Monday also states that those who have undertaken international travel in the past two weeks, if asymptomatic, will be tested once between 5th and 7th day of arrival. As far as contacts of confirmed cases go, primary contacts if symptomatic will be tested immediately. If asymptomatic, they will be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact.

Secondary contacts will be tested only if symptomatic. All SARI and ILI patients will be tested. All healthcare workers and frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19 will be tested immediately.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
pregnant
Containment Zones
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 