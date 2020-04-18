Karnataka to use tuberculosis testing machine for COVID-19

Karnataka will use machines used for testing Tuberculosis (TB) for testing COVID-19. The state does cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification tests (CBNAAT) for TB using American company Cepheid's GeneXpert machines -- some 65 of them.

Now with the central government supplying 4,500 Xpert Xpress COVID SARS-CoV-2 cartridges to the Government in six tranches, the state has a chance in leveraging its existing infrastructure to ramp up testing.

The Xpert Xpress COVID SARS-CoV-2 test can provide rapid detection of the virus in approximately 45 minutes with less than a minute of hands-on time to prepare the sample.

Karnataka has three CBNAAT testing facilities in the city in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Victoria Hospital campus, Intermediate Reference Laboratory in State TB Training and Demonstration Centre, and National Tuberculosis Institute.

Karnataka is also being supplied 35 Truenat machines, 20 of which will be supplied by May 23 and 15 machines by May 31. As far as the testing chips for the TrueNAT machines are concerned, 28,800 will be supplied by May 23 while 21,600 by May 30.

A state health department official with the Tuberculosis programme said, "While the tests by GeneXpert machines are confirmatory tests, the tests by Truenat machines are screening tests. But the turnaround time in both is one hour to two hours. Training has already begun for those in three of our labs in Bengaluru to use the machines for COVID-19 testing. Since the test cartridges have to come from the United States, we won't be able to start testing till the end of May."

The state was previously in a dilemma about using Truenat machines for COVID-19 testing as it did not have any. States like Andhra Pradesh already had these machines in their community health centres, hence they only had to purchase the cartridges. Now with the Centre making bulk purchases for all states including Karnataka, the state can ramp up its testing capacity.