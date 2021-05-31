Karnataka to vaccinate overseas students, working professionals for Covid-19 from June 1

Expanding the list of preferential groups for Covid-19 vaccination, the Karnataka government on Monday declared that students and working professionals travelling overseas for employment will be provided with vaccine from June 1.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan, who is also the head of the state covid Task Force, said that the vaccination for these groups will begin from tomorrow at Bengaluru City University campus (Central College). Similar arrangements will also be made for these groups at districts as well.

Speaking to media persons, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "During this pandemic times, those who fly abroad has to be mandatorily vaccinated and must have a vaccination certificate. Hence, there was a demand from the students, employees working overseas to provide them with the vaccine. The government has considered their demand and they will all be provided with Covishield vaccine."

The vaccination programme will be launched on Tuesday at 3:00 pm on the premises of Bengaluru City University. "Those who want to get vaccinated under this quota must compulsorily produce Aadhaar Card, Passport details and valid documents pertaining to education or work in overseas universities and companies," the DCM clarified. All the vaccinated students and professionals will be issued a certificate at the time of getting a second dose.

Covishield gap reduced for overseas group

The state government had recently increased the time gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine by 12 weeks. However, keeping in mind the requirements of students, working professionals planning to travel overseas, the state government has reduced the time gap to one month. "The reduction in the time gap between two doses of Covishield is applicable only for those travelling abroad. The others will be inoculated after 12 weeks of administering the first dose," Dr Ashwath Narayan said.

