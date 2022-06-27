Karnataka top cop says police can't stop vehicle riders unless there is visible violation of rules

An assistant sub-inspector and a head constable with the Halasur Gate traffic police station were suspended for taking a bribe from an out-of-state car driver. Following their suspension, the Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Praveen Sood tweeted that no policeman could stop a vehicle to check documents unless there is visible violation of rules and regulations.

The two policemen, ASI Mahesh D C and HC Gangadharappa, demanded a bribe from a man named Santosh Kumar from Kerala, said B R Ravikanthegowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). The two policemen used to regularly stop vehicles with out-of-state registration numbers on the pretext of verifying documents, but would collect bribes from them instead. The two policemen were stopping vehicles on June 10 at Devanga junction, where they stopped Kumar’s car and found him carrying a washbasin in it.

The two then threatened to book him under a section through which Kumar would have to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 in court. However, they also told him that they would let him go if he paid them Rs 2,500. The two didn’t give Kumar any receipt, thus pocketing the money.

Following this incident, Kumar sent an email to senior officials writing about the bribery. The officers initiated inquiry into the allegation and found that the duo did not wear body-worn cameras, and had indeed collected the bribe from Kumar.

Hence, Ravikanthegowda suspended the two on Monday.

This incident also prompted DG & IGP Sood to tweet about not stopping vehicles without visible rule violation—and this is not the first time the top brass has come up with similar instructions—but the instructions are mostly ignored. Such instructions have been in place for over a decade, but traffic policemen on the road continue to stop vehicles.

There have been incidents where traffic police trying to stop two-wheelers have led to severe injuries. However, the top brass apparently does not monitor whether these instructions are followed or not, unless there is a complaint of bribery—like in this case of Kumar.

Motorists must have noticed a group of 8-10 policemen at certain places stopping vehicles randomly. Although it is a clear violation of the instruction by top brass, policemen of the rank ASI and above have the power to stop a vehicle if they notice any drinking and driving, or any similar violation.

However, a few traffic policemen alleged that they are forced to stop and inspect vehicles because of the target set by the top brass, and also because they have to collect bribes on behalf of their seniors.

Meanwhile, DG & IGP Sood, following complaints of snarls caused by traffic police stopping vehicles for verification tweeted: “…reiterate again… no vehicle SHALL BE STOPPED merely for checking documents unless it has committed a traffic violation visible to the naked eye. Only exception is drunken driving. Have instructed @CPBlr & @jointcptraffic for its implementation immediately.”

Yes I stand by it & reiterate again… no vehicle SHALL BE STOPPED only for checking documents unless it has committed a traffic violation visible to the naked eye. Only exception is drunken driving. Have instructed @CPBlr & @jointcptraffic for its implementation immediately. https://t.co/Ecg8y4FlGP — Praveen Sood (@Copsview) June 27, 2022

Commissioner of Police, Pratap Reddy replied to the tweet stating, “@blrcitytraffic has been instructed to strictly abide by the policy. If you have anything to report on this, please post location, date and time where the instruction on DOCUMENT CHECKING is violated, we will act strictly and swiftly.”

@blrcitytraffic has been instructed to strictly abide by the policy.

If you have anything to report on this, please post location, date and time where the instruction on DOCUMENT CHECKING is violated, we will act strictly and swiftly. @jointcptraffic — Pratap Reddy, IPS ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತರು, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ (@CPBlr) June 27, 2022

In another tweet, Reddy stated: “By the way have #BodyWornCameras issued to every traffic personnel. We do have a digital trove of activity of every individual on duty. When you post location, date and time, we can retrieve and establish, deviations. Technology @blrcitytraffic for transparency & better service.”