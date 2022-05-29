Bommai urges Yogi to help Karnataka's accident victims

Karnataka tourists killed in UP accident: Bommai urges Yogi to provide all help

The tourists were on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 29 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 22:51 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his grief at the death of seven persons of the same family from Bidar in a road accident at LakhimpurKheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Nine persons were injured in the mishap. Bommai has termed the tragedy as unfortunate. The tourists were on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister has wished speedy recovery of the injured and spoken to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over phone, requesting him to arrange best medical aid for the injured and also for bringing the mortal remains of the victims to the state.

"All the arrangements are being made for treatment of the injured and bringing the mortal remains of the dead," Bommai said.

