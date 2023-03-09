Karnataka transport minister promises to look into the employees' demand on issue of equal pay

Transport Minister B Sriramulu has assured the employees of transport organisations that a decision will be taken on all their demands, including their demand for wages equal to the wages of government employees after discussing with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Sriramulu, who held a meeting with the representatives of the employees' organisations at Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday after the transport companies called to stop the bus service from March 24 and go on strike, assured the employees that he would take them to the Chief Minister within two days and make way for them to discuss their demands.

Karnataka State Road Transport Employees Union President R Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday, "We will hold talks with the Chief Minister as per the Transport Minister's advice. The government should fulfill our demands. If not, we will surely suspend bus traffic from March 24 and go on an indefinite strike".

The employees, who had started an indefinite protest at the city's Freedom Park since March 1, had given the government a deadline until 5 pm on March 4 to fulfill their demands for equal pay. As there was no response from the government, the like-minded forum of transport corporation employees have decided to stop bus services from March 24 and start an indefinite strike.