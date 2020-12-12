Karnataka transport strike continues; KSRTC, BMTC services hit for second day

The strike called by the transport corporation workers has continued to cripple the bus services for the second day. The KSRTC and BMTC, which would have seen thousands of departures by 10 am, recorded less than 100 services.

Lakhs of commuters continue to suffer as the strike entered the second day, throwing to wind all their plans.

As per the last update, at 8 am the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) recorded the highest number of bus operations in Mangaluru division where 87 departures were unaffected. It was followed by Shivamogga (3), Davangere (2) and Chitradurga (1). "The rest of the divisions saw zero operation," officials said.

In BMTC, only 75 buses operated until 9 am.

The state government is expected to hold a meeting with Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the farmers' leader who has suddenly emerged as the face of the protesting workers to find a way to end the strike.