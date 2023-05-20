Karnataka: Two boys drown in swimming pool

Two boys drowned in a swimming pool at Devaraj Urs lay out in the city on Friday evening.

According to police, Taajuddin (16) and Mubarak(15) , residents of Beedi layout,Davangere, are the deceased persons. They went to the swimming pool to beat the heat of the Sun. They lost the balance while swimming in the pool and drowned.

Police registered a case and the investigation is on.