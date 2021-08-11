Karnataka urges Centre to allow development of KGF land

Karnataka urges Centre to allow development of KGF land into industrial township

The area is suitable for setting up an industrial township as it is 100 km from Bengaluru, he said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Aug 11 2021, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 21:44 ist
Karnataka Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka plans to develop an industrial township in KGF, Heavy Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Wednesday.

Nirani, who met Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in Delhi, told reporters that he had requested Joshi to hand over Bharat Gold Mines Limited's unused land to the Karnataka government for this purpose.

"BGML has around 3,212 acres of land, which was found not fit for excavating gold. Since the land is not used, the state government requested the Union Minister to hand over this land to set up an industrial park," he said.

"The area is suitable for setting up an industrial township as it is 100 km from Bengaluru and has good connectivity to Bengaluru international airport and railway line. Since the proposed Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway is also passing through the area, setting up an industrial park would help to attract a lot of industries," he said.

"Joshi has responded positively and assured to send a high-level team to KGF to study the current situation. Based on the team's report, the Mines Ministry will take suitable steps to hand over this land to Karnataka," Nirani said.

Kolar Gold Fields
Karnataka
murugesh nirani
Prahlad Joshi
Bharat Gold Mines Limited
India News

