Karnataka urges Centre to increase compensation for crop loss due to natural calamity

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday said that the state government has urged the Centre to increase the compensation amount provided for the loss of crops, lives and properties due to natural calamity.

In the national meeting on Disaster Management and Response chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said that the state has requested the Centre to increase the crop loss compensation to Rs 20,000 per hectare from the current Rs 8,500 per hectare due to natural calamity.

For irrigated land, the compensation should be hiked to Rs 35,000 per hectare from the current Rs 17,000. For horticulture crop loss, it should be increased to Rs 45,000 crore from the current Rs 22,500 per hectare. For loss of lives due to natural calamity, the compensation should be fixed at a minimum of Rs 8 lakh, Byre Gowda urged the Union government.

He told media persons after the meeting that the state has also requested the Centre to modify the crop insurance rules to ensure farmers get benefit from the scheme and not the companies.

Gowda also said that the state has pledged to prepare for climate change and calamities.