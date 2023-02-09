K'taka: VTU meet on Feb 10 on exit option under NEP

Karnataka: VTU meeting on February 10 on exit option under NEP

The University has recently released the NEP regulations in public domain and invited objections/suggestions from the stakeholders

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 09 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 04:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Visvesvaraya Technological University has convened a meeting with the head of the departments to discuss the 'exit option' under the National Education Policy, 2020.

The University has recently released the NEP regulations in public domain and invited objections/suggestions from the stakeholders. According to the sources from the VTU, several stakeholders have raised objections over considering the students who opted for exit after two years of the course and join back after few years - for ranks.

NEP provides exit option for all higher education students after first year and for engineering courses the option is available after second year as per the recent regulations released by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

"There are mixed responses for the regulations. Some opined that even those who opted to exit should be considered for ranks and some said it would be a injustice for regular students who maintain the continuity, " said an official from the university.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

VTU
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Visvesvaraya Technological University

What's Brewing

Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT'

Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT'

NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey

NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94

JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image

JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image

New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec

New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

 