Karnataka: VTU meeting on February 10 on exit option under NEP

The Visvesvaraya Technological University has convened a meeting with the head of the departments to discuss the 'exit option' under the National Education Policy, 2020.

The University has recently released the NEP regulations in public domain and invited objections/suggestions from the stakeholders. According to the sources from the VTU, several stakeholders have raised objections over considering the students who opted for exit after two years of the course and join back after few years - for ranks.

NEP provides exit option for all higher education students after first year and for engineering courses the option is available after second year as per the recent regulations released by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

"There are mixed responses for the regulations. Some opined that even those who opted to exit should be considered for ranks and some said it would be a injustice for regular students who maintain the continuity, " said an official from the university.