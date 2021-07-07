Karnataka waives prop tax for single-screen theatres

The state government on Wednesday ordered a complete waiver of property tax for single-screen theatres for the 2021-22 financial year.

According to a government order in this regard, the property tax waiver will cost Rs 9 crore to the state exchequer.

The decision was taken based on a representation in this regard by the Karnataka State Film Exhibitors Association.

With theatres in the state closed for 14 months because of Covid-19, businesses had suffered a huge loss. Considering the imminent third wave, the audience is unlikely to visit theatres at this time and many theatres are on the verge of shutting down, the association said.

There are 630 single-screen theatres in the state. Over the past year, the theatres hardly opened for a month or two, following an unlock after the first wave of Covid. Even though they were open, they could operate only at 50% seating. Hence, theatres could barely make up for the loss they incurred, according to the association.

The government order also stated that theatres may be able to operate for a month or two, and that, too, at 50% capacity.

