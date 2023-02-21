Karnataka: Warring officers Rohini, Roopa transferred without new postings

In a clear fallout of their public spat, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa have been transferred without new postings.

Senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil, Roopa’s husband, also got transferred in what looks like collateral damage.

Rohini, a 2009-batch IAS officer, was serving as commissioner for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments. She has been replaced by Basavarajendra H, a 2012-batch IAS officer.

Roopa, who is a 2000-batch IPS officer, was managing director at the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd. This position is now held by Bharathi D, a 2013-batch IAS officer.

Moudgil, from the 1998 IAS batch, was commissioner for Survey, Settlement & Land Records. He has been posted as principal secretary at the administrative reforms wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms. CN Sreedhara, who served as additional director of Survey, Settlement & Land Records is now the commissioner.

In another transfer, 2016-batch IAS officer Darshan HV, who was waiting for posting, has been appointed as commissioner of the Tumakuru Municipal Corporation.

The transfer of Rohini and Roopa comes a day after they separately met Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and lodged complaints against each other. The two officers had locked horns publicly, causing embarrassment to the BJP government.

The row began after photographs of Rohini holding talks with JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, with whom she had a feud, surfaced in the media. Roopa then claimed that Rohini had sent "indecent and obscene" photographs to "select" IAS officers. She even released some candid photos of Rohini.

Rohini’s husband Sudhir Reddy has filed a complaint against Roopa at the Bagalagunte police station in northern Bengaluru. Apparently, Reddy has alleged that the release of his wife’s photos on social media by Roopa amounted to outraging her modesty.

Roopa gave Sharma a 3-page letter listing out corruption allegations against Rohini during various postings. Rohini has described the allegations as false.