Karnataka weekend lockdown: What's allowed, what's not

In addition to extending the pre-existing night curfew in Karnataka (now 9 pm-6 am), the state government has added a weekend curfew to battle Covid-19.

The new guidelines will come into effect from 9 pm, April 21 to 6 am, May 4, until further notice. Individuals are not allowed to venture out during curfew unless in case of emergencies/essential activities.

Read more: Karnataka reports 21,794 new Covid-19 cases, 149 deaths

Here's a look at what is allowed and what is not during the weekend lockdown:

Will state/central government offices be open?

Yes, employees of state/central government and their autonomous bodies involved in essential Covid-19 services can move unrestricted. Those who are part of industries and organisations requiring operations 24x7 and those deployed in essential services will be allowed to move and would have to provide valid IDs issued by their employer.

Who else are allowed to move during the weekend curfew?

Telecom/internet service provider employees are allowed movement upon providing valid ID. Essential staff of IT/ITeS companies can work from office, others have to work from home. Patients and their helpers requiring essential travel are allowed to move. Those eligible for vaccination can move upon showing minimal proof. Those travelling from and to teh state can avail public transport or private vehicles to move but must carry relevant proof such as tickets.

Is travelling outside of Karnataka permitted?

Yes, there is no prohibition on taking flights.

Will grocery shops, milk supplies remain open?

Neighbourhood shops dealing with groceries can open from 6 am to 10 am. Online delivery of essential items are permitted throughout the lockdown.

Can I order food online?

Yes, food deliveries will be allowed and restaurants will only be allowed to have takeaways.

Will liquor shops/ bars/ pubs be open?

No, liquor shops, bars and pubs will remain closed during the weekend lockdown. During the week, deliveries and take aways will be allowed from these. Assembling, dining at these spaces is not permitted.

Will recreational places be open?

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms/yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, swimming pools amusement parks, stadia/playground, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain shut.

Are wedding ceremonies and funerals allowed?

These are allowed with a maximum capacity of 50 and 20 people, respectively, and those present must strictly follow Covid-19 norms.

What about construction work?

Construction work will not be allowed during the weekend curfew.

What about religious gatherings?

Gatherings of any kind are prohibited, including for religious purposes. Only personnel involved in the service of the place of worship can perform their duties, without visitors.