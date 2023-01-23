Karnataka: Welfare sops in Feb 17 budget?

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 23 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 06:51 ist
In an attempt to checkmate both Congress and JD(S), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to match in his February 17 budget some pre-poll promises made by both parties in a bid to retain power.

Speaking to DH, a senior leader said that Bommai is very keen to include sops such as free electricity supply, hiking various pensions and providing higher subsidy in the public distribution system. 

“In Gujarat, we had offered several welfare schemes in our manifesto and in Karnataka, we are contemplating to announce some key sops in our budget in order to send a positive message among voters and while our manifesto, too, will contain some more freebies depending on the ground level reactions after the budget is presented,” the source explained.

