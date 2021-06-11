Karnataka will get adequate Covid-19 vaccines in two days: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka will get enough Covid vaccines in 2 days: BSY

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shikaripur,
  • Jun 11 2021, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 18:12 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that Karnataka will receive an adequate number of Covid-19 vaccines in two days so that eligible beneficiaries can take the vaccine.

He was speaking at the taluk tri-monthly Karnataka Development Programme meeting in Shikaripur town on Friday. He said that deputy commissioners have been directed to take all possible to reduce the Covid-19 positivity rate to 5%.

"The officials concerned must take all measures to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in the district," he said. 

He said the government is transferring financial aid directly to bank accounts of people who are in crisis due to lockdown enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19.

But banks should not use lockdown compensation towards loan dues under any circumstance.  He also warned that the government would initiate disciplinary action against bankers without fail.

