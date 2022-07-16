Karnataka will have an employment policy: CM Bommai

Karnataka will have an employment policy: CM Bommai

Bommai also asked businessmen to come for a discussion about the proposed GST on food grains, assuring them to take a positive step in this regard

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jul 16 2022, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 19:50 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state government would introduce an employment policy, while the draft research and development (R&D) policy would be tabled at the next Cabinet meeting.

"Under the employment policy, industries that create more jobs would be given more incentives. Karnataka would also be the first state to have an R&D policy," he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference of district chambers of commerce and industry, he assured to take steps to resolve the issue of double taxation at industrial areas. "Will will bring single taxation, and self-assessment of tax will also be introduced for industries," he noted.

"Four airstrips and six townships linked with industries would be developed in the State," he added.

"Investments that have been Bengaluru-centric, should flow towards Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, for balanced growth. The government has brought several reforms to boost industrial growth, while high-tech industries in Tier 2 cities would be encouraged," he said.

Bommai also asked businessmen to come for a discussion about the proposed GST on food grains, assuring them to take a positive step in this regard.

'Rs 5 lakh cr investment targeted'

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani stated that Rs five lakh crore investment is targeted to be attracted through the global investors' meet to be held in November, while Adani Group chief Gautam Adani has shown interest to invest Rs 50,000 crore.

"Roads in old industrial areas in the State would be re-carpeted before the GIM," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Employment

What's Brewing

IIT-M showcases innovative technology projects

IIT-M showcases innovative technology projects

Explained: Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill

Explained: Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill

Pushing the art of cake decoration

Pushing the art of cake decoration

Where they care for bears

Where they care for bears

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

 