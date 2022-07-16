Karnataka will have an employment policy: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state government would introduce an employment policy, while the draft research and development (R&D) policy would be tabled at the next Cabinet meeting.

"Under the employment policy, industries that create more jobs would be given more incentives. Karnataka would also be the first state to have an R&D policy," he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference of district chambers of commerce and industry, he assured to take steps to resolve the issue of double taxation at industrial areas. "Will will bring single taxation, and self-assessment of tax will also be introduced for industries," he noted.

"Four airstrips and six townships linked with industries would be developed in the State," he added.

"Investments that have been Bengaluru-centric, should flow towards Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, for balanced growth. The government has brought several reforms to boost industrial growth, while high-tech industries in Tier 2 cities would be encouraged," he said.

Bommai also asked businessmen to come for a discussion about the proposed GST on food grains, assuring them to take a positive step in this regard.

'Rs 5 lakh cr investment targeted'

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani stated that Rs five lakh crore investment is targeted to be attracted through the global investors' meet to be held in November, while Adani Group chief Gautam Adani has shown interest to invest Rs 50,000 crore.

"Roads in old industrial areas in the State would be re-carpeted before the GIM," he added.