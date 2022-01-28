Karnataka Women & child Dept seeks TAC guidance on reopening creches

The state’s 544 Shishu Paalana Kendras (government-run creche for children of working mothers) have been shut since March 23, 2020.

The Kendras took care of children aged six months to three years and three years to six years, while their parents were at work.

However, even though working mothers are back at work, the continued closure of these Kendras have caused hardships for them.

At a recent meeting, the state’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) discussed a letter from the women and child development department.

The letter said after the dip in Covid-19 cases, anganwadis reopened, but the Kendras remained shut. The department sought the guidance of the TAC in this regard.

TAC chairman Dr M K Sudarshan told DH, “The Kendras can be opened as ACE-2 receptors are fewer in children compared to older children and adults. Children younger than five years old need not wear masks. However, social distancing and hand hygiene should be maintained. Parents should have received two doses of the vaccine, apart from the staff being jabbed with at least two doses.”

SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing Covid) enters host cells via the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor, which is expressed in various human organs.

Asked if schools can be reopened, he said, “We cannot apply the same rationale to schools as the ACE-2 receptors will be higher in number in secondary and high school students. Primary school children are at lesser risk than older children. We will give our opinion once the CM calls for a meeting.”

Women and child development department director Priyanka Mary Francis said, “We have not received any specific go-ahead for these creches from the TAC yet. We had reopened anganwadis on November 8, 2021, for two hours a day, as per TAC recommendation. After the third Covid wave hit, we were again asked to close anganwadis in Bengaluru Urban.”

“Subsequently, the decision of keeping them open in the rest of the state and Bengaluru Urban was left to the concerned DCs, depending on caseload,” she said.

State Covid-19 war room head Munish Moudgil has time and again said, “When compared, month by month (April to December), infections reported among children aged 0-10 years is the lowest among all age groups.”

