Karnataka: Writings of Devanur, others not to be taught in schools

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 23 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 07:17 ist

The Karnataka Text Book Society has issued a circular directing schools affiliated to the state board not to teach lessons or poems by writers who have withdrawn their consent in protest against the revised contents.

The list contains writings by seven people, including Devanuru Mahadeva, G Ramakrishna, Roopa Hassan and Erappa M Kambali. 

They had withdrawn their consent for their pieces to be used in the textbooks as a mark of protest against the textbook revision committee that was headed by right-winger Rohith Chakratirtha. 

While the government tried convincing the writers against withdrawing consent, no headway was achieved. 

Friday's circular asks officials to convey to schools that their works should not be taught in classrooms. Accordingly, these lessons will not be included for assessment or examination purposes. 

