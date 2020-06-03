Karnataka's coronavirus tally gallops past 4,000-mark

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2020, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 00:03 ist
iStock photo

Karnataka witnessed 267 fresh cases, including 249 with an interstate travel history, on Wednesday. Maharashtra returnees alone accounted for as many as 231 cases.

All new infections reported from Kalaburagi, Udupi, Raichur, Mandya, Yadagir, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Bengaluru Rural and Dharwad districts had a travel history to Maharashtra while the travel history of those reported from other districts were linked to Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat.

The remaining cases were contacts of previously diagnosed patients, containment zones and two with SARI. With this, Karnataka's tally jumped to 4063 cases. Of which, 2,494 are active.

 

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga enters from Raigad killing one

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

