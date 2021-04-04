Karnataka's Covid-19 cases continue upward climb

Karnataka’s Covid-19 numbers continued to surge as 28,143 cases were reported in just the last seven days, out of which 4,553 cases were disclosed on Sunday.

The active caseload in the state swelled to 39,092, but more alarming from a statistical viewpoint is that Bengaluru Urban saw 79.5 per cent jump in the last week.

Over the last seven days from March 29 to April 4, the city had recorded 18,858 cases, which eclipses the previous week’s total of 10,501 cases. Before that, between March 12 and 21, the city had registered only 6,233 cases. In comparison, the statewide jump has been less pronounced at 37.5 per cent.

On Sunday, Bengaluru’s total caseload was 2,787, which is the highest such number since October 25, 2020, when municipal officials had recorded 2,468 cases. The city accounts for the lion’s share of Covid-19 cases, averaging 64 per cent of all daily cases since the start of the second surge on March 12.

Mysuru district reported the next highest number on Sunday with 260 cases followed by Kalaburagi district, Bengaluru Rural 155, and Bidar district saw 147 fresh cases. Bengaluru Rural’s increased numbers are a cause of concern. The last time this district had posted triple-digit numbers was on October 25, when it had registered 234 cases. The state also discharged 2,060 people on Sunday, out of which 1,225 were in Bengaluru Urban.

Alarmingly, the number of Covid-19 deaths have risen. On Sunday, 15 new deaths were reported, out of which only one had occurred on Sunday. This involved a 61-year-old man who died at a private hospital in Hassan, six days after being diagnosed with the disease.

Seven of the fatalities had taken place in the last week of March. Most of the fatalities took place days, if not weeks, after diagnosis. Among them was an 80-year-old woman who died at a private hospital in Bengaluru Urban on March 31, 13 days after being diagnosed with the disease. She had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU cases have also climbed sharply in Bengaluru Urban. Last Sunday, the city had only 79 people in the ICUs. This Sunday, however, the number of ICU cases had jumped by 100 per cent to 158. Statewide, numbers have jumped from 204 to 331.