Karnataka's Covid-19 numbers fell by 25% since start of December

The number of new Covid-19 cases identified in the state fell by 25.4% in the last 30-day period. However, statewide testing numbers also showed a small decline during the same period.

According to official data, testing numbers fell by 5.09%, when compared with figures at the start of December.

In the last seven days, the state recorded 6,787 cases, out of which 54.9% or 3,731 cases were in Bengaluru Urban. At the start of December (between November 30 and December 6), the state had recorded 9,107 cases out of which 51.9% or 4,728 cases were found in Bengaluru Urban.

The percentage rate drop which has been accelerating with each passing week comes amid a time of uncertainty over a new strain of Coronavirus found in the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said three more individuals who recently returned to India from affected countries had tested positive for Covid-19, although it is not yet known whether they have the new variant of the virus. These three cases increased to 26 the number of international fliers who tested positive for the disease.

On Sunday, the government said 911 new cases had been found, out of which the largest number (542) was in Bengaluru Urban. The next highest number of 40 cases was in the Mysuru district, followed by 34 in Hassan, 32 in Chikkaballapur, and 20 in Tumakuru.

Eleven new deaths were also disclosed, out of which 8 happened in Bengaluru. None of the deaths happened on Sunday and three were discovered as a result of the reconciliation of data from Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, and Mysuru districts.

Most of the deceased were senior citizens. A 29-year-old man from Mysuru died on December 23, two days after being diagnosed with the disease. He has symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

The oldest of the newly disclosed fatalities was an 80-year-old woman with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Disease (SARI), who died four days after being diagnosed with the disease on December 25. She also had hypertension and ischemic heart disease.

The BBMP said it conducted 42,464 tests over the last 24 hours. Bengaluru has a total positivity rate of 6.88%. As much as 23.65% of the 3,731 Bengaluru residents newly diagnosed with the disease were hospitalised. At the same time, 61.3% opted to go into home isolation.