Karnataka's Covid-19 positivity rate dips to 1.92%

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2021, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 01:39 ist
Nurses inside an ICU ward at a 100 bedded Covid care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power corporation limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka on Friday logged 2,984 new cases of Covid-19 and 88 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,49,997 and toll to 35,222.

The day also witnessed 14,337 discharges, pushing the total recoveries to 27,60,881. The active cases in the State now stand at 53,871.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.92%, the case fatality rate was at 2.94%. Dakshina Kannada reported 13 deaths while Bengaluru Urban recorded 11. Ballari saw 10 new fatalities followed by Dharwad and Mandya (7 each).

Of the fresh infections reported in the state, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 593 new cases. Mysuru logged 457 fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada 302, and Hassan 271.

