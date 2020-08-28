Karnataka's Covid-19 tally goes past 3.18 lakh-mark with 8,960 fresh cases

Karnataka reported 8,960 positive cases on Friday and 136 deaths taking the active case tally to 86,347 and total cases to more than 3.18 lakh.

The death toll reached 5,368 including 19 fatalities due to non-Covid reasons.

On the bright side, 7,464 discharges took the total recoveries to more than 2.27 lakh. A total of 754 patients are in the ICU. The state conducted 64,226 tests on Friday including 23,416 rapid antigen tests.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,721 positive cases taking the total to more than 1.21 lakh. The total number of active cases are 36,521 in the state capital.

Ballari reported 484 cases, Dakshina Kannada 448, Hassan 357 and Mysuru 726 cases because of a data backlog over the past few days.

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

