Karnataka's daily Covid deaths fall below 20 for the first time in over three months

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,531 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 28,99,195 while 19 deaths pushed the toll to 36,456. Daily deaths fell below 20 for the first time in over three months.

The day also saw 1,430 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,40,147. Out of new cases reported on Wednesday, 376 were from Bengaluru Urban, apart from three deaths.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.03% and the case fatality rate at 1.24%.

The total number of active cases stood at 22,569. Out of deaths reported on Wednesday, five deaths were reported from Dakshina Kannada.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada reported 337 cases and Udupi 109.

Cumulatively, a total of 3,82,16,908 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,319 were tested on Wednesday

alone.

On Wednesday, 1,65,465 doses were administered taking the total doses administered so far to 2,95,90,262.