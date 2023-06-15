Karnataka's exclusive Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

Karnataka's exclusive Vande Bharat Express that will connect Bengaluru with Hubballi-Dharwad will likely start commercial operations on June 28, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags it off via video conference.

However, the swanky train will run at far slower speeds than it is capable of. While the train can run up to 160 kmph, its top speed in the state will not cross 120 kmph, a senior railway official said.

As a result, the train will cover the distance between two cities (487.47 km) at a dismal average speed of 70.54 kmph, which will remain unchanged for both the up and down lines. The travel time between the two cities will be almost seven hours, just an hour less than the current fastest train.

The travel time between Yeshwantpur and Hubballi will be considerably shorter at 6 hours and 15 minutes.

On Thursday, an eight-car Vande Bharat trainset arrived on Platform 7 at KSR Bengaluru railway station from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. At 11 pm, it will proceed to Chikkabanavar, where an inspection is scheduled for Friday.

The indigenously manufactured train will be put through a trial run on June 19, said Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Administration), Bengaluru.

"It's a mini-Vande Bharat with eight coaches and two motorcars," she added.

Asked about the long travel time, she explained that the presence of curves and points in the Hubballi and Mysuru railway divisions would restrict the speed. The train will travel at a top speed of 120 kmph in the Bengaluru railway division, she added.

The train, with air-conditioned chair car and executive car, will run six days a week (no operation on Tuesdays) and cater for day travellers.

Railway authorities are still working out the fare structure, which is expected to be three times higher than that of a second-class sleeper.

This is the first Vande Bharat for the Hubballi-headquartered South Western Railway and is being introduced after the track was recently doubled and electrified.

BOX

State's own Vande Bharat

* The train will depart from KSR Bengaluru (platform number 8) at 5.45 am and reach Dharwad at 12.40 pm. It will have stoppages at Yeshwantpur (5.55 am), Davangere 9.58 am) and Hubballi (12.10 pm).

* In the return direction, the train will leave Dharwad at 1.15 pm to reach KSR Bengaluru at 8.10 pm. It will stop at Hubballi (1.35 pm), Davangere (3.48 pm) and Yeshwantpur (7.45 pm).

* The train will have crossovers at Sampige Road and Karajagi.

* To accommodate Vande Bharat, the railways will tweak the timings of the Hubballi-Janshatabdi Express (12080) and accommodate it on platform number 8 or 9 at the KSR Bengaluru station.

* Train number 06243 (Hosapete-KSR Bengaluru) will be regulated at Arsikere for 48 minutes to give preference to Vande Bharat.