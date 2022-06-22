Karnataka's first wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

Bee Orchid and rein orchid that bio-mimic female bee and spider respectively for pollination; spotted luisia, which is known as eternal kathakali dancer, are among the 65 epiphytic and terrestrial orchids that will be housed in Karnataka’s first wild orchidarium being constructed by Forest Department at Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Uttara Kannada district.

Western Ghats are home to at least 170 species of colourful and fascinating orchids, out of which more than 70 can be found in KTR, especially in the Anshi and Castle Rock ranges.

The orchidarium being constructed on the banks of Kaneri river at Nujji nursery near Kumbharwada in Joida taluk will serve two purposes, one for propagation and conservation of wild species, especially those that are red-listed and endemic and two, to create awareness among the people regarding the importance of these orchids in the ecosystem.

“Sighting orchids in the forest is a herculean task as most of them are found on the high branches of trees inside the deep jungle. Conservation of these species is very important as they play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of the Western Ghats,” said conservation biologist Dr Sachin Punekar.

He has played a vital role in setting up the orchidarium and training frontline staff of the forest department in collecting orchids that fall off trees.

In a unique collaboration, forest guards and deputy range forest officers were trained in identifying and sustainably collecting and transplanting wild orchids.

KTR field director Maria Christu Raj said, with the financial assistance of Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant Corporation, and funds from KTR Foundation, the department is transforming an old nursery into an orchidarium.

The orchidarium will serve two main purposes; one ex-situ conservation of orchids found in the landscape in a scientific manner and two, reintroducing them in the forest and also as part of eco-tourism, where the public will be informed about the importance of orchids.

“A small nursery is also planned where the public can buy some generic orchids which are widely distributed,” he said.

They are working on the interpretation framework to present these orchids.

Castlerock deputy RFO Parasappa Jajappagol said within 45 days after being trained by Punekar, they started identifying 42 species of orchids in their ranges and started collecting fallen orchids.

They later planted them within their anti-poaching camp. “A majority of the collected orchids have started flowering and fruiting now,” he said.