Karnataka's Goundwad village tense after murder over communal incident, 15 detained

Tense situation prevailed in Goundwad village in Belagavi taluk late night on Saturday after a person was murdered due to rivalry over temple land between two communities.

Arson prevailed in the village and many vehicles were set on fire after the murder incident news spread. Stones were also pelted on many houses. Police brought the situation under control after 1 am.

Dispute between two communities over land of Bhairavnath temple has been brewing since long. Leader Satish Patil (37) had been making efforts to resolve the issue as clashes between two communities had become a norm during the past five years.

Clashes between both the communities broke out late night on Saturday over issue of parking a car. Satish Patil was murdered in the melee resulting in the situation escalating and violence breaking out.

Cars, two-wheelers and other vehicles were set on fire and fodder stacks too weren't spared.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel doused the fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadafi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sneha P V and other police officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police detained 15 persons accused of being responsible for the incident and adequate police deployment have been made to avoid further incidents.

Police Commissioner Dr M B Boralingaiah said prima facie it appears that locals were involved in the violence that triggered after the car parking issue. We have detained 5 persons for murder and 15 for arson. As of now there were no reports of outsiders being involved, but investigation will make the things clear.

Temple land issue has been pending resulting in tension in the village. We shall soon conduct peace committee meeting too, he expressed.

Kakati police have registered a case.