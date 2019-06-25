Karnataka's Gudageri among top five police stations

Gudageri in Karnataka's Dharwad is among the top five police stations in the country along with those in Rajasthan's Kalu, Andaman and Nicobar's Campbell Bay and West Bengal's Farakka.

But when it comes to specific ranking on infrastructure, approachability and citizen feedback, Gudageri police station is ranked 19th out of 87 police stations surveyed by Quality Council of India for Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) 'Ranking of Police Stations 2018'.

Its overall ranking improved only because of its high score on its performance when it comes to prevention, detection and disposal of crimes, action against anti-social elements and community policing, according to a detailed MHA report on the ranking.

On the performance ranking, the police station is ranked fourth, pushing its over-all ranking up to fifth after Kalu in Bikaner, Campbell Bay, Puducherry's Nettapakkam and Farakka in Murshidabad.

The rankings were publicised in December last year but a detailed report on the parameters and how they fared in performance as well as infrastructure and citizen feedback is made public now only.

Police stations from were short-listed for the on the basis of crime against women, crime against SC/ST and property offences. Three each police stations with states having more than 750 police stations, two from other states and one each from union territories were chosen. States having multiple police stations in top three were all considered.

From Karnataka, there were three more police stations chosen besides Gudageri -- Gadag (Traffic), Somwarpet in Kodagu and Saligrama in Mysuru.

Gadag managed an overall ranking of 11 with its performance ranking at 10 and infrastructure and feedback ranking at 56. Somwarpet had an overall ranking of 42 while its performance ranking at 41 and infrastructure and feedback ranking at 61.

For Saligrama, the overall ranking was 65 and performance ranking at 63. This is the only police station in Karnataka, which has a better ranking on infrastructure and feedback ranking (45) compared to its performance ranking.

“The criteria for choosing the best police stations in the country was primarily their performance in crime prevention, investigation and disposal of cases, crime detection, community policing and maintenance of law and order. A weightage of 20% was also given to the infrastructure of police stations and the citizen feedback on the performance of the police personnel,” Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said in the report.