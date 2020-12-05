Karnataka's 'Love Jihad' law will stand in court scrutiny: Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the comprehensive law to prevent 'Love Jihad' to be brought by the state will stand the court's scrutiny.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday on the sidelines of BJP state executive meeting, Bommai said, we are aware of the different reasons wherein women are converted in the guise of love. Some of such marriages were with the consent of parents too.

"The state will study the ordinance made by Uttar Pradesh and laws by Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. We shall formulate comprehensive law that will stand in the court," he added.

Animal Husbandry Department has been collecting information for preparing a Bill regarding cow slaughter in the state. Present act of 1964 was not effective and even calves were slaughtered. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry will table the bill, he added.

Bommai said the state government has been cracking down on the drug peddlers in the state. Drugs quantity seized during the last ten months was equivalent to the last ten years. Check up at check posts and inland has been increased. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted in colleges, he said.

"We have identified new modes of drug peddling and hacked darknet. Cases have been filed against Post Department officials and courier companies too involved in drug peddling," he informed.

A charge sheet has been filed against those accused of drug peddling, he added.

Regarding allegations of former minister Vinay Kulkarni housed in Central Prison, Hindalga in connection of murder case of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeshgouda getting royal treatment, he said DGP Prisons has been asked to submit a report.