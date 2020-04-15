Karnataka's offer for epidemiologists is too low, especially in the time of coronavirus

Union Health Secretary Preethi Sudan has directed all states to fill posts of epidemiologists immediately. But Karnataka's advertisement for epidemiologists gives a paltry Rs 33,600 per month and public health experts say is too low. Karnataka lacks a public health cadre unlike Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Once the coronavirus epidemic comes to an end, they will be forgotten, say epidemiologists.

The industry standard for epidemiologists is Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. According to the Karnataka health department's eligibility criteria for the post, one has to have three years experience in public health , have a post graduate degree in epidemiology or have an MSc in Life Sciences.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, told DH that out of the six vacant epidemiologists' posts in the state, four were advertised for. Asked about the paltry remuneration, especially in the time of COVID-19 when three epidemiologists are a part of the COVID-19 committee to analyse Karnataka's data, he said: "I have asked the department to offer the maximum that can be offered. The recruitment is happening under the National Health Mission."

R Ramachandran, Director, National Health Mission, Karnataka, said: "The basic salary offered is Rs. 33,600. There will be a 5 per cent hike in the coming year and thereafter a 10 per cent hike. We cannot hike the salary of only epidemiologists. The rest of our staff will also demand a hike then. Right now, all four have been filled."

A public health researcher with two decades experience in the subject told DH under the condition of anonymity that a junior epidemiologist in an academic set up earns Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh per month.

"If you compare it with those in the hospitals or management, the public health community gets underpaid. But the skillset is same or even more complex. The number of hours they spend is more and they do not have many holidays. Their work conditions are tough. At the National level, one can work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the WHO and there are a lot more avenues," he said.

"At the state and district levels, one wouldn't get anything comparable. Whenever there is a crisis like H1N1 or dengue they need epidemiologists to look at the data and tell them what to do. There is no public health cadre in Karnataka. Whatever they want is a short term and stop gap arrangement. Once COVID-19 goes, nobody will care about epidemiologists until another crisis hits," he rued.