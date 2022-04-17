Karnataka's 'Pepper Queen' to get a theme park

Rani Chennabhairadevi, who ruled Gerusoppa for 54 years and resisted Portuguese and rulers of neighbouring states, will be commemorated with a theme spark that will celebrate her contribution to the history of Honnavar.

The theme park will come up on 2-acre forest land in Kasarakod, the narrow strip flanked by Sharavathi river on the one side and the Arabian Sea on the other, and will have historical and artistic representation of the queen's reign from 1552 to 1606.

Writer and historian Jyotsna Kamat said any effort to remember Chennabhairadevi, who was known as 'Pepper Queen', is welcome.

"It is very unfortunate that not enough was done to spread awareness about her role in Karnataka's history," said Jyotsna.

"It is not just the formidable reign of 54 years, arguably the longest for a queen, but also the equanimity she showed towards Shaivites, Vaishnavites besides Jains. She built a church for the Portuguese who tried to defeat her and a mosque for Muslims."

The Portuguese eyed the coastal belt for the spices much sought after by the West.

"They always tried to grab the harbours and trade. She checked the Portuguese expansion for years while fighting the rulers of Keladi and Ikkeri. Her grip on the black-pepper growing areas made the westerners call her Raina-Da-Pimenta (Pepper Queen)," Jyotsna said, adding that the Keladi and Ikkeri principalities joined hands to defeat her.

A committee led by Bhatkal MLA Sunil B Naik has come up with a proposal for the theme park under the guidance of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade. The committee has sought 2 acres of forest land near Kasarkod eco-beach.

Gajanana Sharma, historian and member of a committee, said the park will be developed without harming the trees. “It will be a project that will not harm the coastal eco-sensitive zone. The focus is on making the park a gateway to the rich history of a queen who deserves to be remembered,” he noted.

Ravi Hegde, a basic science researcher, who has been working on the conservation of Uttara Kannada’s heritage, said the project should try to protect the heritage of the district.

“The importance of archaeological/historical ruins with their area of origin is inseparable. The focus should be always for the better in situ conservation followed by detailed archaeological exploration,” he added.

Kumta MLA Dinakar K Shetty, another member, acknowledged the importance of protecting the inscriptions.

Check out the latest videos from DH: