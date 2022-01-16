Karnataka's R-Day tableau to showcase handicrafts diversity

Home to different forms of handicrafts dating back to several centuries, Karnataka will showcase its traditional artistic diversity in the form of a tableau during the 73rd Republic Day parade on Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26.

The state’s tableau ‘Karnataka: The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’ is the only tableau chosen from South India. Karnataka is among the 12 states which got a chance to take part in the parade this year.

It is for a record 13th consecutive time that Karnataka will showcase its tableau during the parade.

The float will feature all the traditional handicrafts that have earned the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

“Karnataka has the highest number of GI tags in the country. Out of the 346 products that have obtained GI tags in India, Karnataka accounts for 46. This is helping in the marketing and export of these products. Sixteen such traditional artefacts that have GI tags will be showcased in the tableau. It will be a tribute to 50,000 plus artisans in different parts of the state working tirelessly to carry on the legacy of these products,” explained Dr P S Harsha, commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations.

This apart, the tableau will feature acclaimed freedom fighter and social reformer Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, hailed as the ‘Mother of Traditional Handicrafts in India’.

“Not many are aware that Kamaladevi was a Kannadiga and revived the traditional handicrafts industry in India by setting up the Crafts Council of India, the Handicrafts Board and other cultural bodies at the national level,” said a senior official of the department.

The tableau will have a model of the Asiatic elephant depicting the Mysuru rosewood inlay carving in the front, along with ivory carvings. The float will also feature traditional Bidariware and bronze sculptures.

The central part of the tableau will have Kinhal wooden craft along with toys from Channapatna.

Intricate carvings in Sandalwood will also be displayed. At the rear end, the tableau will feature a bust of Kamaladevi draped in Molakalmur silk saree and holding all the artefacts in a bamboo tray. The tableau will also feature the famous Ilakal sarees, officials said.

Harsha said that a total of 150 artists led by renowned art director Shashidhar Adapa have worked on the concept.

The music for the tableau has been composed by Music Director Praveen D Rao.