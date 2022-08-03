Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Karnataka's Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary gets Ramsar tag

Ranganathittu has 188 species of plants, over 225 species of birds, 69 species of fishes, 13 species of frogs, and 30 species of butterflies

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 23:14 ist
Karnataka’s Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka’s Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary on Wednesday received the tag of a Ramsar site, making it the first such protected wetland in the southern state.

Located in Mandya district, the wetland was earlier enlisted as one of the Important Bird Areas in Karnataka and India by the Bombay Natural History Society, the Union Environment Ministry said in a statement.

Ranganathittu is an ecologically important riverine wetland, rich in biodiversity, with 188 species of plants, over 225 species of birds, 69 species of fishes, 13 species of frogs, and 30 species of butterflies.

It is one of the ten new wetlands that received the Ramsar recognition, taking the number of such sites to 64 in India. Six of the ten are in Tamil Nadu.

“Absolutely thrilled to inform that 10 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance. This takes India’s tally of Ramsar sites to 64. Special congratulations to Odisha, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh,” tweeted Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The six in Tamil Nadu are: Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, Vembannur Wetland Complex, Vellode Bird Sanctuary, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary and Udhyamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary.

While Koonthankulam is the largest reserve for breeding resident and migratory water birds in south India, Gulf of Mannar is one of the most biologically diverse regions in India.

Others in the new list are Satkosia Gorge in Odisha, Nanda Lake in Goa and Sirpur Wetland in Madhya Pradesh.

Wetlands provide a wide range of ecological resources and ecosystem services such as food, water, fibre, water purification, flood moderation, erosion control and climate regulation. They also serve as a key source of fresh water supply by soaking the rainfall and recharging the groundwater.

The 10 new sites together cover an area of 1.52 lakh ha whereas the 64 wetlands together account for 12.5 lakh ha.

The aim of the Ramsar list, according to an official, is to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands which are important for the conservation of biological diversity and for sustaining human life.

In the 75th year of independence, the ministry plans to get Ramsar recognition for 75 wetlands. If that happens, nearly one-tenth of India’s known wetland areas would be a part of the international network.

In June, Yadav met Martha Rojas Urrego, Secretary General, Ramsar Convention on Wetlands to discuss the Indian proposals following which five wetlands received the tag in July. Three of them are in Tamil Nadu while the other two are in Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh.

Karnataka sought the Ramsar status also for Aghanashini estuary in Uttara Kannada, Magadi-Shettikeri tanks in Gadag and Ankasamudra in Ballari.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ranganathittu bird sanctuary
Karnataka News
birds

What's Brewing

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

How international powers can support Ukraine

How international powers can support Ukraine

 