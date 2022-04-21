Karnataka's Seva Sindhu portal bags award from PM Modi

Karnataka Government's public service delivery portal Seva Sindhu has bagged the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services, Government of Karnataka Director Dipti Aditya Kanade received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the event held on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Delhi on Thursday.

Karnataka got an award in the category of providing seamless, end-to-end delivery of services without human intervention.

Seva Sindhu portal gives 789 services to the public from 74 departments. Everyday, more than one lakh users visit the portal and avail various government services, Dipti told DH.

The portal, which was launched in 2018, has delivered more than 2 crore services to the public so far including revenue department, transport department and payment of bills to various government services.

The public is availing services by visiting Grama One centres set up in rural areas, Bengaluru One in Bengaluru city, and Karnataka One in rest of the cities. Total 9,000 Gram One Centres are being set up of which 5,000 centers are successfully functioning, she said.

The government is working towards providing better customer experiences in the coming days, she said.

The web portal is being upgraded where it will be able to automatically capture the data stored in all different departments whenever candidates use the portal services. This will help candidates to avoid frequently uploading documents, she said.

