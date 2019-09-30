Karnataka's tourism potential not tapped fully: Ravi

Karnataka had failed to aggresively promote and its tourism and its potential remained untapped fully, state minister for tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said here on Monday.

Addressing a meet-the-press programme at the press club here, he said that despite the state having several scenic spots, including five heritage sites, national parks and waterfalls, tourism has not fully developed in the state to attract more visitors.

Ravi said the state government plans to introduce a tourism circuit plan and adopt a policy to attract tourists to coastal areas and to heritage sites. Karnataka has 319 tourist destinations which can attract visitors if they are properly connected, he said. The minister said he would undertake a study tour and visit all the districts to formulate a detailed plan to promote tourism by taking suggestions from experts and private organisations.

He said steps would be taken to develop the 13 islands in the coastal belt of the state by introducing water sporting activities. The coastal belt also has the potential for wellness tourism and temple tourism, he said.

Administrations in all districts have been instructed to conduct a demand-based tourism survey to help government implement schemes in the sector.

Replying to a question, Ravi said the future of the disqualified MLAs in the state would be decided after the Supreme Court gives its verdict on the issue. MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Y Shetty were also present.