Karnataka's wildlife population increasing: Forest Minister Katti

Karnataka's wildlife population increasing: Katti

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 13 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 03:05 ist
Karnataka Forest Minister Umesh Katti. Credit: DH Photo

The wildlife population in Karnataka is increasing, Forest Minister Umesh Katti told the Legislative Council on Monday. 

Katti's claim came in response to a question raised by MLC H M Ramesh Gowda on the measures taken by the government to protect endangered species. "There has been a gradual decrease in the wildlife population in the state. Has this come to the government's notice? What are the measures that the government is taking to protect endangered species?" Gowda sought to know.

To this, Katti responded that there was no decrease in wildlife. "In fact the wildlife population is increasing," he said. As per the 2017 census, there are 6,049 elephants in Karnataka. The state has 25 per cent of India's elephant population. Even when it comes to tigers, Karnataka stands second in the country with 524 of them, he added.

Karnataka
wildlife
umesh katti

