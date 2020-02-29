Karwar man returns to India, tests negative for COVID

Parents of Abhishek Magar, a staff of the coronavirus-hit cruise liner Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan coast, were relieved to learn that their son tested negative for COVID-19.

Abhishek was among the 122 Indian crew and passengers of the Bermuda-registered cruise airlifted from the quarantined ship and are currently being monitored at a makeshift hospital in Haryana. Balakrishna Magar, the father of Abhishek, quoting Haryana doctors said his son had been tested negative for coronavirus. “I am happy that my son is not infected. The Army officials have said that Abhishek, along with other Indians evacuated from the quarantined ship, are being monitored at a hospital near Delhi for 14 days,” Balakrishna said.

Abhishek was stuck in the ship that was carrying 2,666 passengers and 1,045 staff from Hong Kong to Tokyo, since January last week.