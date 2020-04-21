Karwar to get Covid-19 lab in two weeks

The laboratory to test various infections caused by viruses including Covid-19 and Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) is likely to be functional at the district hospital premises in another 15 days.

“The work to install equipment worth Rs 80 lakh will be completed in 10 days. Permission of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, will be obtained before launching the laboratory,” Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Roshan told reporters here on Tuesday.

Automatic equipment and machine would be used to conduct tests. About 96 samples could be tested at once. The equipment and the machine that could be used for 16 hours continuously would test 768 samples a day, he said.

“The lab will have separate sections for personal protection equipment, reception of samples, biological safety, PCR machine, infection-free reception zone and biological disposal. Samples of throat swab and blood may be kept in cold storage where temperature will be minus 20 degree Celsius and minus 80 degree Celsius respectively. A large refrigerator is being installed for the purpose,” he said.