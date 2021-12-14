KAT should dispose of cases as quickly as possible, says Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka Appellate Tribunal (KAT) should try to adjudicate cases filed before it as quickly as possible, especially in matters pertaining to notices against illegal constructions, the High Court of Karnataka has said.

Passing an order in a similar matter that's been pending before the KAT since 2018, Justice M Nagaprasanna said: "This court has also come across proceedings that are pending adjudication before the tribunal for five to seven years in many of the cases. If an illegal construction is brought up in the precincts of the BBMP and notices are issued against such illegal construction, the tribunal ought to decide such cases as expeditiously as possible, as the purpose for which the notices are issued would be lost by sheer lapse of time."

The court was hearing a petition by a person whom the KAT had disallowed from getting into the proceedings as a party respondent. His contention was that the BBMP had issued notices under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, against certain irregularities in construction based on his complaint. The notices were questioned before the KAT.

The petitioner's counsel told the court that the BBMP had issued the notice in the case in 2017 and the proceedings in the KAT have been pending for the last three years.

Justice Nagaprasanna said that the tribunal ought to have permitted the petitioner to come on record as a party respondent, particularly in light of the observations made in several orders that the BBMP's defence is sometimes doubtful.

"It is, therefore, for the tribunal to endeavour expeditious disposal of the cases filed before it, particularly, concerning issuance of notice under Section 321 of the KMC Act, 1976, or under Section 248 of the BBMP Act, 2020, at any rate, within nine months to one year of filing of such cases," the court said.

The high court has allowed the petitioner to enter the proceedings as a party respondent and directed the KAT to dispose of the appeal within six months of receiving the order copy.

Check out DH's latest Videos: