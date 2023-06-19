Kaveri 2.0 in all 256 sub-registrar offices this week

The new Kaveri 2.0 simplified property registration process will cover all 256 sub-registrar offices in the state by the end of this week, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Monday.

Kaveri 2.0 has been rolled out in 251 sub-registrar offices already, the minister said.

Gowda said that the property registration process will be completed in 10-15 minutes under Kaveri 2.0.

“Sub-registrar offices were disorganised. There was no system in place. The waiting time was long,” Gowda said, adding that people were struggling to get their properties registered.

“Earlier, one had to submit documents to the sub-registrar’s and wait for verification. Under Kaveri 2.0, documents can be submitted online beforehand. Intimation is given online. Also, online payment can be done. Buyer and seller can pick an appointment to visit the sub-registrar’s office. They’ll get a 15-minute slot,” Gowda explained.

Gowda said the new system helps the government fix accountability. “Since every sub-registrar signs off online, we can check for undervaluation and other aspects. Even genuineness of documents is verified online,” he said.

The minister rejected the notion that the new system would hamper revenue generation for the government. “Between June 1 and 16, revenue generation stands at Rs 800 crore, up from Rs 721 crore in the corresponding period last year,” he said. In May last year, the government collected Rs 1,224 crore. It went up to Rs 1,352 crore in May this year, despite elections, the minister pointed out.

The state government will decide on revising guidance values soon, Gowda said.

Guidance value is the base price on which property transactions have to take place.

“We will decide soon on revising guidance value. No revision has been done since 2018, which has created a big gap between guidance value and the market value. This affects farmers who don’t get the right price for their properties. Also, it leads to increase in black money or the cash component in property transactions,” Gowda said.

Gowda, however, said he has directed officials to cut guidance value wherever it is more than the market value. “Rules say that guidance value should be as per the market value. Wherever the guidance value is more than the market value, due to mischief or error, it must be reduced. Also, I’ve said that guidance value needn’t be uniform. It can be decided on a case-to-case basis,” he said.