KC Valley: State told to appoint study panel in 4 weeks

The High Court of Karnataka has ordered the state government to appoint a central agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the proposed Koramangala-Challaghatta (KC Valley) project in four weeks.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar, was hearing a public interest petition on Wednesday, filed by R Anjaneya Reddy, questioning the proposed project.

The bench said that the Supreme Court direction is clear that the government shall take expert opinion in such projects.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi submitted that the state government would appoint an agency in the interest of public health. He sought two months time to appoint the same.

The bench granted only four weeks of time to appoint the agency and adjourned the hearing till October 24.