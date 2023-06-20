KCCI calls for state-wide 'business bandh' on June 22

Demanding the withdrawal of the hike in power tariff, Hubballi-based Karnatak Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has given a call for State-wide 'business bandh' on Thursday (June 22).

The KCCI on Tuesday claimed the support of chambers of commerce and industry in 25 districts for the bandh.

KCCI has given call for bandh of commercial firms including shops and industries, after the request to the government to intervene to withdraw the power tariff hike in seven days was not fulfilled."We know that bandh would have adverse effects on business. But, we are afraid that businesses including industries may not survive with such an unprecedented increase in the power tariff," said KCCI president Vinay Javali.

It would be purely a voluntary bandh, while movement of vehicles like buses and autorickshaws, and essential services would not be disturbed, he said.

Clarifying that the bandh is not against or in favour any party, he observed that the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory (KERC) increased the power tariff for the first time more than what ESCOMs had proposed and that too with effect from April 1.

On June 22, a protest rally will be taken out from KCCI at J C Nagar to Mini Vidhan Soudha in Hubballi. Later, memorandum would be submitted to the government through tahsildar and deputy commissioner. All traders, businessman, and even consumers with domestic connections also are requested to support 'Karnataka bandh', Javali added.