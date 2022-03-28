KCET 2022 dates announced: Check details

Announcing the dates, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the schedule has been fixed considering the dates of other competitive examinations

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be held on June 16, 17 and 18.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday released the dates for the entrance test, a gateway for admissions to various undergraduate professional courses in Karnataka.

Announcing the dates, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the schedule has been fixed considering the dates of other competitive examinations.

June 16 :  Biology (morning) and Mathematics (afternoon)
June 17:  Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon)
June 18: Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates.

Aspirants can register themselves for KCET-2022 between April 5 and April 20 by submitting online applications.

