KCET 2023: No clarity on SC/ST, EWS quotas

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the date sheet for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023, but there is no clarity over the SC/ST and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quotas.

The KEA has not received any communication from the government in this regard, official sources said.

"There are several changes in reservation criteria. The government recently increased quota for SC/ST community. Unless we get clarity, we cannot announce it officially," said a senior official of KEA.

During KCET 2022, the KEA made an announcement that the quota increase for the SC/ST communities would be applicable from 2023. The same was said regarding the 10% reservation for the EWS as per the Supreme Court order.

The government has increased reservations for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%. The Department of Technical Education has not given any instruction to KEA to consider it during KCET 2023, for admissions to professional courses.

The sources even mentioned that unless there was clarity on this, they cannot invite applications for the KCET 2023, as there should be a mention of all the available reservations and categories in the application form.