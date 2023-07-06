KCET allows seat aspirants to correct RD numbers till July 16

KCET allows to correct RD numbers till July 16

In the release, the KEA on Thursday stated that the portal is enabled till 6 pm on July 16 for the purpose.

  Jul 06 2023
  updated: Jul 07 2023
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has allowed KCET seat aspirants to correct their RD numbers.

The candidates, who have claimed category in the KCET-23 application form and whose RD number is displayed as "Invalid", can make use of the opportunity to enter their correct the RD numbers.

Also Read | KRS Disneyland project under process, says D K Shivakumar

According to the release, candidates were earlier given time to enter their correct RD numbers from June 7 to 12.  

