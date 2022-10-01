KCET: Hundreds of ranks altered in revised rank list

Hundreds of students saw their Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) ranks get altered in the revised results announced by the government Saturday.

The revised results were announced based on a High Court order.

There are no changes in the rank group of 1 to 500. Between 501 and 1,000, there are 14 students from the 2021 batch (the repeaters). Earlier, only one repeater had a rank within 1,000.

Also Read: Bangalore University won’t print semester marks cards of failed students

According to Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) officials, the entry of 14 repeaters has resulted in the same number of freshers moving down the rank list.

Between 501 and 10,000, there are 2,063 repeaters who have found ranks. Earlier, only 62 were in the top 10,000. Getting a rank within 10,000 generally ensures a seat in a good college.

In a statement, the KEA said the revised rank list was prepared as per a High Court directive by considering 50 per cent marks from the qualifying exam (after deducting 6 per cent marks) and 50 per cent from the KCET for repeaters. For freshers, 50 per cent each from the qualifying exam and KCET was considered.

"The first rank among repeaters is 490 and the last rank is 1,74,351," KEA executive director Ramya S said, adding that there is no "huge drop" in the ranks for freshers.

Ramya clarified that the ranks in the revised list was not only because of repeaters. "Over 6,000 freshers who were awarded spot ranks whose marks got altered during re-evaluation. So, their ranks got altered," she said.

According to KEA, there are three main differences between the earlier rank list and the revised one: CBSE/ICSE students who got spot ranks have been included in the rank list, scores of qualifying examination were revised after re-evaluation score was updated and 6 per cent marks in the qualifying examination was deducted before giving it 50 per cent weightage.

The KEA said ranks for Engineering, B.Sc Agri, Yoga and Naturopathy courses have been revised as per the High Court direction. For Veterinary and Pharmacy courses only KCET performance was considered for all the students. "The seat allotment will be as per the revised rank list," an official said.

Some students saw their rank jump from one lakh to 30,000 during the revision. A student from Mysuru, for example, is now ranked 26,000 from the earlier 1.30 lakh. Another student from Holalkere in Chitradurga is ranked 39,000, up from 1.30 lakh.

Govt wants more seats

The revised rank list has resulted in an increase in the candidates eligible for engineering seats. Therefore, the government has asked the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for a 10 per cent enhancement in seats. Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that the government is awaiting AICTE's reply.

The seat allotment process will begin from October 3. Option entry is likely to start on October 7.

